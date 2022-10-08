Close menu

Hong Kong Masters: Marco Fu maximum sees off John Higgins

Marco Fu of Hong Kong plays a shot during his Hong Kong Masters 2022 semi-final match against John Higgins of Scotland at Hong Kong Coliseum
Fu has won three ranking titles in his career

Marco Fu scored a 147 maximum break in the deciding frame to beat John Higgins 6-5 and reach the final of the Hong Kong Masters.

Former world championship semi-finalist Fu, 44, had trailed 4-2 at one stage.

A second century of the match for Higgins put the 47-year-old Scot 5-4 up at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

But Fu drew level with a break of 72 before his flawless final frame sent him through to face Ronny O'Sullivan or Neil Robertson in Sunday's final.

The eight-player invitational event has seen record crowds this week and there were again more than 5,000 people to see the home favourite progress.

