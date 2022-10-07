Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams won the World Snooker Championships in 2000, 2003 and 2018

Three-time World Snooker champion Mark Williams has described his appearance at the Hong Kong Masters as "strange."

Williams was beaten 5-3 by Australia's Neil Robertson in the quarter-finals.

But the scoreline does not tell the full tale of the extraordinary lengths the Welshman took to participate in the tournament.

The 47-year-old was a late call up after Zhao Xintong was forced to pull out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Williams, the next highest ranked player, received the call to replace him and faced a race against time to get to the Far East.

It was a journey which included a 13-hour flight and Covid tests, all of which was chronicled on Williams' Twitter account and left him "knackered."

"I've had about two hours sleep in two days," Williams said of his whirlwind week.

"I had a Covid test before I came which was negative.

"I had one at Heathrow that came back inconclusive so on the way over I didn't know if I was going to go straight into quarantine.

"Then I had a PCR test when I got to the airport and that was clear, took an hour for my cue to come out, it's just one of them things.

"I didn't arrive in my hotel room until 10.30/11.45 and got picked up at 11.45 to come down here to play my match.

"I knew I wasn't going to win but I tried my best and somehow I got three frames off him."

Even though Williams took the opening frame at the impressive 12,500 capacity Hong Kong Coliseum, 2017 winner Robertson ultimately proved too strong for him.

"I knew I couldn't win today - anyone who follows me on Twitter knew I couldn't win today," Williams added after the match.

"I had plenty of chances and kept missing easy balls, I think I missed four sitters.

"But I had a couple of breaks as well which I wasn't expecting.

"It's just nice to play in this arena, I may not play here again.

"That's some arena, absolutely massive and I'm glad I've done it at least once."

And Williams admitted what motivated him to travel at the last minute to the Far East for the event.

"If it wasn't for that prizemoney I wouldn't have come," Williams said.

"All I came for was the £22,500 - I'm going to be honest."