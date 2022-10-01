Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen is seeking his seventh ranking title

Mark Allen thrashed Noppon Saengkham 6-1 to reach the final of the British Open in Milton Keynes.

Northern Ireland's Allen made a break of 50-plus in each of the first five frames, including a run of 133, as his Thai opponent managed a total of just 11 points before pulling a frame back.

Allen, 36, had defeated former world champions Judd Trump and Mark Selby in previous rounds.

He will face England's Robbie Williams or Welshman Ryan Day in Sunday's final.

