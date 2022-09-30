Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen is going for a seventh professional career title

Mark Allen beat former world champion Mark Selby to reach the semi-finals of the British Open in Milton Keynes.

Northern Ireland's Allen, who saw off Judd Trump in the previous round, beat England's Selby 5-3.

Selby had fought back from 3-1 down to level but Allen made three centuries on his way to victory, including a clearance of 143.

England's Robbie Williams, meanwhile, progressed to the last four with a 5-1 win against China's Lyu Haotian.

Williams lost the first frame but won the next five to go through.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.