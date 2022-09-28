Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has had four different spells as the world number one

World number two Judd Trump beat Dean Young 4-0 at the British Open to move into the third round in Milton Keynes.

Trump needed just over an hour to win and made breaks of 52, 84, 100 and 64.

He will return to the top of the world rankings if he wins the event after Ronnie O'Sullivan lost in the first round to Swiss Alexander Ursenbacher.

Elsewhere, China's Ding Junhui beat England's Joe Perry 4-1 and Northern Ireland's Mark Allen defeated China's Li Hang by the same score.

In the evening session, four-time world champion Mark Selby also advanced into the last 32 thanks to a 4-2 triumph over Cao Yupeng of China.

Last year's winner Mark Williams lost 4-1 to England's Ben Woollaston on Tuesday in round two.

Trump, who plays China's Xu Si in the third round on Thursday afternoon, told the World Snooker Tour website: "It would be nice to get to number one off the back of winning a tournament, that would give me an extra sense of achievement.

"Any time you get to number one is special. My position was good, I was in control and making breaks."

