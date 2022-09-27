Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins has won the British Open four times

John Higgins became only the second person in snooker history to make 900 career century breaks but it was not enough to prevent his being knocked out of the British Open by Yuan Sijun.

The four-time champion was beaten 4-3 in the second-round match.

Higgins hit a break of 132 in frame five to become only the second player after seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan to compile 900 centuries.

"I would have much preferred it to have happened in a win," said the Scot.

Higgins led 64-8 in the deciding frame but made an error that allowed China's Yuan to make 31 before clearing the colours to snatch victory 66-64.

"It is unforgivable how you can't close it out like that in the last frame - just unforgivable," Higgins added.

"You can add this to the list of so many times when I have collapsed near the finishing line. It only gets worse as you get older."

Englishman Stuart Bingham also failed to progress to the third round as he lost to China's Zhao Xintong, who hit three successive centuries on the way to a 4-1 victory.

England's Mark Selby and Scotland's Graeme Dott both went through with 4-1 wins against England's Mark Joyce and Scotland's Anthony McGill respectively.

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown defeated three-time ladies' world champion Ng On Yee from Hong Kong 4-1 while England's Barry Hawkins, ranked ninth in the world, overcame compatriot Kyren Wilson by the same scoreline.

Englishman David Gilbert recovered from 3-1 down with breaks of 103 and 88 but then lost out in the deciding frame to China's Lyu Haotian.

