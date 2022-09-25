Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Wongharuthai and Robertson won their final round robin match 4-0 to get through to the final

Neil Robertson and Nutcharut 'Mink' Wongharuthai won the World Mixed doubles title as they beat English pair Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2.

In the first mixed doubles snooker event to be televised since 1991, Selby hit a 108 break in the opening frame.

Robertson hit a 69 to level before he and Wongharuthai moved 3-1 up.

Selby hit 40 and 42 breaks to make it 3-2 before Wongharuthai and Robertson both made contributions to take the frame they needed for victory.

The competition, worth £30,000 each to the winners, featured the world's top four women and men teaming up to play in Milton Keynes.

"It was good experience in these kind of conditions because I'm just not used to it at all," Kenna, 33, told ITV4.

"It's great exposure for us four to get in this kind of arena, to get this match practice and, hopefully, it's inspired some girls to give it a go."

Selby, 39, and Kenna had won their three group matches 3-1 to finish top of the standings and secure their spot in the final.

Australia's Robertson, 40, and Thailand's Wongharuthai, 22, had lost to Selby and Kenna in the round robin stage before being beaten 3-1 by England's Ronnie O'Sullivan, 46, and Reanne Evans, 36.

However, they then beat England's Judd Trump, 33, and 31-year-old Ng On Yee from Hong Kong 4-0, with Wongharuthai producing a 74 clearance in the third frame, to make the final.

"In some ways she carried us through to the final," said Australian Robertson.

"It was her performance in the last match before the final and that filled me full of confidence because I knew even if I were to make a mistake, if she was given an opportunity she would do really well."