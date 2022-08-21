Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Wilson's previous rankings tournament victory was the 2020 Championship League

England's Kyren Wilson credited his dad for inspiring him to victory against Barry Hawkins in the final of the European Masters in Germany.

Wilson, 30, won 9-3 against the 43-year-old in a low-scoring match to take his fifth ranking title.

"It's been an amazing week," the world number eight said on Eurosport.

"To be honest I was struggling a bit, down in the dumps coming here, changing cues, so my dad and his best friend came out and we had some great fun."

Wilson was 3-0 up after the opening session before Hawkins reduced his deficit to a single frame.

However, Wilson won the next three frames then made a break of 55 - his highest of the final - to move 6-2 in front and Hawkins never looked like being able to fight back into the match.

"It's very disappointing," Hawkins said. "It was a struggle all day. Kyren stuck to his task and picked me off. It was a terrible day but a good week I suppose."