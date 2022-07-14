Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Milkins was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay the costs of the hearing, fixed at £1,000.

Robert Milkins has been fined £6,000 for his drunken behaviour at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Turkish Masters in March.

The 46-year-old ended up having his stomach pumped in hospital after the event.

He admitted at the time he was "out of it" after a birthday drinking session.

"Milkins was very drunk and was involved in an altercation with guests," read a statement on the World Snooker Tour's website. external-link

"He later fell and split his chin in the toilets and was taken to hospital where he had his stomach pumped."

A WPBSA (World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) disciplinary committee hearing found Milkins' behaviour to have brought snooker into disrepute.

The world number 27, nicknamed the Milkman, apologised for the incident and demonstrated "significant remorse" at the hearing.

