Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans are the current snooker world number ones

Snooker mixed doubles is set to return to television for the first time since 1991 with the world's top four men and women teaming up in September.

Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson will join Reanne Evans, Ng On Yee, Nutcharut Wongharuthai and Rebecca Kenna.

The event will take place in Milton Keyes on 24 and 25 September.

A series of four-frame round-robin matches will be followed by a best-of-seven frames final.

The players will make alternate visits to the table rather than playing alternate shots and score one point for each frame won.

The top two teams will then go through to the final.

World Snooker Tour chairman Steve Dawson said he hoped the event - which will be on free-to-air television for the first time - would become "a regular fixture on the circuit".

"Snooker is a game for everyone, regardless of age, gender and nationality," he said.

In the last televised mixed doubles event in 1991, Steve Davis and Allison Fisher teamed up to win the title in Hamburg.

