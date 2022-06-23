Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Scotland's John Higgins is relishing the the tournament's return to a Scottish venue

Edinburgh's new Meadowbank Sports Centre will host this year's Scottish Open as the tournament returns to Scotland for the first time since 2019.

It is the first professional snooker event in the capital for 19 years, with Meadowbank opening to the public next month following a £47m rebuild after the stadium's closure in 2017.

The Scottish Open runs from November 28 to December 4.

The previous two editions were staged in Milton Keynes and Llandudno.

John Higgins, runner-up to Luca Brecel last year in Wales, said: "It's brilliant news for the Scottish players as we have really missed the chance to play in our home tournament over the last couple of years.

"I think there's a lot of support for snooker and a lot of people playing the game in Edinburgh. I would love to win it in front of my own fans."

With the top 16 seeded players all taking part in the world ranking event, the 70-player field is set to include the likes of Higgins, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.