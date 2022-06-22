Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Joe Perry won the 2022 Welsh Open, beating Judd Trump in the final

The Welsh Open snooker tournament is set to move to Llandudno in north Wales for 2023.

In its 30-year history the tournament has been played exclusively in south Wales until now, having been staged in either Cardiff or Newport.

The tournament was held at Newport's International Convention Centre in 2022, and the neighbouring Celtic Manor Resort in 2021.

Venue Cymru in Llandudno will host the 2023 event.

The Llandudno venue has become a feature on the World Snooker tour in recent years, hosting the Tour Championship in 2019 and 2022.

It also hosted the Scottish Open in 2021 and in the past has staged events like the World Grand Prix and Players Championship.

The Welsh Open will take place from 13-19 February in 2023.

At this stage the move is just for 2023, and World Snooker will review its options after that.

Joe Perry will be defending the Welsh Open title, which is part of the Home Nations series and billed as featuring most of the world's leading players.

