Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Liang Wenbo has been a professional since 2005 and has a career-high ranking of 11

China's Liang Wenbo has been banned from World Snooker Tour events until 1 August following his conviction for a domestic-related assault.

Liang, 35, had been suspended since April, when he was given a 12-month community order by a Sheffield court.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) issued a backdated four-month ban.

Oxfordshire-based Liang was also made to pay £1,000 towards the costs of his WPBSA disciplinary hearing.

He has the right to appeal against the decision.

The world number 33 missed this year's World Championship, which he had been set to enter in the third qualifying round, as a result of his initial suspension.

He had pleaded guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in February to the assault, for which he was fined a total of £1,380 in addition to receiving the community order.

The assault happened in Sheffield last July.

On Liang's ban, WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: "I have no doubt that this was a difficult case for the independent disciplinary committee to deal with as it had already been heard in a criminal court.

"Despite this, neither I, nor the WPBSA could accept this type of behaviour from one of our members which led me to immediately suspend Liang just prior to the largest event and with the biggest prize money of the snooker season. I am pleased the committee upheld this decision."