Judd Trump defeated John Higgins in the 2019 final

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Judd Trump staged a superb fightback to move back to within three frames of Ronnie O'Sullivan at 14-11 in the World Championship final.

Trailing 12-5 overnight, 2019 winner Trump opened with a superb 107 and reeled off five of the next six frames.

Six-time champion O'Sullivan twice replied with half-centuries to re-establish a four-frame lead.

But a stylish 105 from Trump leaves the match delicately poised prior to the final session at 19:00 BST.

