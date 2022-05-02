Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump stages superb fightback against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Snooker

Judd Trump
Judd Trump defeated John Higgins in the 2019 final
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Judd Trump staged a superb fightback to move back to within three frames of Ronnie O'Sullivan at 14-11 in the World Championship final.

Trailing 12-5 overnight, 2019 winner Trump opened with a superb 107 and reeled off five of the next six frames.

Six-time champion O'Sullivan twice replied with half-centuries to re-establish a four-frame lead.

But a stylish 105 from Trump leaves the match delicately poised prior to the final session at 19:00 BST.

