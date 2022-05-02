Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Steve Sutcliffe BBC Sport at the Crucible

Judd Trump defeated John Higgins in the 2019 final

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Judd Trump staged a superb fightback to move back to within three frames of Ronnie O'Sullivan at 14-11 in the World Championship final.

Trailing 12-5 overnight, 2019 winner Trump opened with a superb 107 and reeled off five of the next six frames.

Six-time champion O'Sullivan twice replied with half-centuries to re-establish a four-frame lead.

But a stylish 105 from Trump leaves the match delicately poised prior to the final session at 19:00 BST.

O'Sullivan had arrived at the Crucible hoping to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles in the modern era by wrapping up victory with a session to spare, for the first time since the Scot defeated Jimmy White 18-5 in 1993.

However, for the first time in this year's Championship, he ended up losing a session, as Trump, who had toiled badly on Sunday, produced his best form of the final.

If Trump were to complete an epic comeback on Monday evening, it would be the second biggest turnaround in Crucible history, after Dennis Taylor's famous revival from 8-0 down to win the 1985 final against Steve Davis.

