World Snooker Championship 2022: Judd Trump stages superb fightback against Ronnie O'Sullivan
|2022 Betfred World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Judd Trump staged a superb fightback to move back to within three frames of Ronnie O'Sullivan at 14-11 in the World Championship final.
Trailing 12-5 overnight, 2019 winner Trump opened with a superb 107 and reeled off five of the next six frames.
Six-time champion O'Sullivan twice replied with half-centuries to re-establish a four-frame lead.
But a stylish 105 from Trump leaves the match delicately poised prior to the final session at 19:00 BST.
O'Sullivan had arrived at the Crucible hoping to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles in the modern era by wrapping up victory with a session to spare, for the first time since the Scot defeated Jimmy White 18-5 in 1993.
However, for the first time in this year's Championship, he ended up losing a session, as Trump, who had toiled badly on Sunday, produced his best form of the final.
If Trump were to complete an epic comeback on Monday evening, it would be the second biggest turnaround in Crucible history, after Dennis Taylor's famous revival from 8-0 down to win the 1985 final against Steve Davis.
More to follow.
