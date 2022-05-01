Last updated on .From the section Snooker

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan accused referee Olivier Marteel of "looking for trouble" as the world number one took a 5-3 lead over Judd Trump in the World Championship final.

The six-time champion appeared to be warned by the Belgian in the final frame of the session which Trump won.

The argument that followed overshadowed the end of a captivating first session.

"I get a vibe with the guy," O'Sullivan told Eurosport. "He just seems to be looking for trouble."

O'Sullivan added: "They have got hundreds of cameras out there. I am not having any of it because I think he is trying to create something."

Trump, the 2019 winner, won the opening frame with a composed break of 72 but was then rocked as O'Sullivan took over with two superb centuries and a break of 68 to reel off the next five frames.

Trump, who saw his table time limited, responded with a 97 and held his nerve to reduce his arrears in a tense conclusion to the session.

O'Sullivan's failure to get position on the yellow and subsequent foul gave Trump, who had failed to convert chances of his own and was guilty of some poor shot selection when given a free ball, a reprieve and he appeared delighted as he left the arena.

O'Sullivan, who is eyeing a record-equalling seventh world crown in the modern era, won the opening session of the 2020 final against Kyren Wilson before running away with the match 18-8.

So Trump's ability to limit the damage felt important even so early in the match particularly after appearing rattled by gifting O'Sullivan the fourth frame of the afternoon, missing a red, yellow and green before conceding a free ball.

Their final resumes on Sunday evening at 19:00 BST.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.