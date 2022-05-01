Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Judd Trump in final

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Ronnie O'Sullivan accused referee Olivier Marteel of "looking for trouble" as the world number one took a 5-3 lead over Judd Trump in the World Championship final.

The six-time champion appeared to be warned by the Belgian in the final frame of the session which Trump won.

The argument that followed overshadowed the end of a captivating first session.

"I get a vibe with the guy," O'Sullivan told Eurosport. "He just seems to be looking for trouble."

O'Sullivan added: "They have got hundreds of cameras out there. I am not having any of it because I think he is trying to create something."

Trump, the 2019 winner, won the opening frame with a composed break of 72 but was then rocked as O'Sullivan took over with two superb centuries and a break of 68 to reel off the next five frames.

Trump, who saw his table time limited, responded with a 97 and held his nerve to reduce his arrears in a tense conclusion to the session.

O'Sullivan's failure to get position on the yellow and subsequent foul gave Trump, who had failed to convert chances of his own and was guilty of some poor shot selection when given a free ball, a reprieve and he appeared delighted as he left the arena.

O'Sullivan, who is eyeing a record-equalling seventh world crown in the modern era, won the opening session of the 2020 final against Kyren Wilson before running away with the match 18-8.

So Trump's ability to limit the damage felt important even so early in the match particularly after appearing rattled by gifting O'Sullivan the fourth frame of the afternoon, missing a red, yellow and green before conceding a free ball.

Their final resumes on Sunday evening at 19:00 BST.

  • Comment posted by Dwayne Dibbley, today at 16:45

    As ever when Ronnie plays, I just hope he can do his talent justice, because when he does he wins.

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 17:14

      Jim replied:
      Just let me check. Thermos, sandwiches, corn plasters, telephone money, dandruff brush, animal footprint chart and... one triple thick condom. You never know.

  • Comment posted by Eels, today at 16:45

    Trump should be happy finishing 3-5 after the mistakes that led to him losing frame 4 on the black.
    RoS more than a little tetchy towards the ref following the replacement of the cueball earlier on.
    What did RoS do towards the end of the session? Seems Olivier Martel suggested he saw something and Ronnie said he did nothing. Strange, and almost totally ignored in BBC studio afterwards.

    • Reply posted by Gavin, today at 16:50

      Gavin replied:
      That’s why you should watch Eurosport, superior Snooker broadcaster and they covered the topic well

  • Comment posted by Alfie Noakes, today at 17:03

    Ronnie O'Sullivan's a fantastic player it's sometimes a pity about his table manners.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:44

    46 yr old Ronnie moaning like a kid to the ref as he gets told off for swearing, grow up genius

    • Reply posted by gill, today at 16:45

      gill replied:
      agreed

  • Comment posted by Thistle1, today at 16:49

    Shame that there are more comments about O’Sullivan’s behaviour than the quality of the snooker being played. Let’s hope the play on the table does the talking this evening.

    • Reply posted by Robinarabia, today at 17:15

      Robinarabia replied:
      He brings it upon himself

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 16:56

    It is before the 9 'o' clock watershed and if he did let out a profanity then the ref was right to pull him up on it. This is family viewing time. Good thing that nobody knows for certain as it was not picked up on mic.

    • Reply posted by Foxes, today at 17:00

      Foxes replied:
      Never been to a football match then

  • Comment posted by Ardganty, today at 16:38

    Go Ronnie go!

    • Reply posted by Murrayfield, today at 16:40

      Murrayfield replied:
      Just anywhere but Sheffield?

  • Comment posted by ferrex69, today at 16:53

    Can anyone say how many times in the interview that preceded the end of the afternoon snooker session that the 2 ladies said absolutely?? Thanks to anyone who answered

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 17:16

      Firmbutfair replied:
      An absolute pleasure.

  • Comment posted by Lee Shaw, today at 17:10

    He needs to leave his snooker to do the talking instead of acting like a petulant teenager.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 17:10

    Disgraceful behaviour by O'Sullivan. His petulance and clear hostility towards Olivier Marteel is ruining what could otherwise have been a great final.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 16:59

    To Shaun
    You seemed to IMPLY that Ronnies black was a complete fluke with your language and reluctance to appreciate it.

    Ronnie knows the angles of the table..........Of course he took that into consideration.

    • Reply posted by Foxes, today at 17:01

      Foxes replied:
      Ronnie didn’t apologise, so he certainly knew it had a chance of going in

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:53

    Good 1st session. Don't mind who wins. Would like Ronnie to match Hendry's record, but Judd is every bit as easy on the eye when he's on song. Just hope they both play their best snooker & the best player wins...without any more mind games from Ronnie. Wish he wouldn't resort to that sort of thing as he's obviously good enough not to need to & it takes the gloss off the quality of his snooker.

  • Comment posted by indiana, today at 16:40

    Super tense at the moment,absolutely nothing against Trump,but I really hope that Ronnie can do it

    • Reply posted by BOSS, today at 16:47

      BOSS replied:
      so ronnie can tell us he doesn't care, hates snooker and the tourney is boring?

      on behalf of everyone else we hope ronnie is Embarrassed 🙏

  • Comment posted by bobin, today at 17:03

    What a dingbat that ref was ! Even Trump told him off.

    • Reply posted by jeffers, today at 17:17

      jeffers replied:
      I agree, good referees should be unseen in a match of snooker, how difficult is it to put a ball back on the table. Never got this nonsense from good old len ganley

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 16:43

    What the frigg was that at the end or what was an otherwise great session. Ref could've waited until after the session finished.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 17:04

      Andrew replied:
      If, and it is only if, Ronnie swore on live TV with children watching then the ref was right to call him up on it immediately. Snooker is a game player in a gentlemanly spirit and so we really don’t need any of that nonsense seeping in.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:53

    Looks like Ronnies right up for this one....just get this 7th title and put it all to bed

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 17:14

    If he wins O'Sullivan will be back in love with snooker, if he loses it'll be because he doesn't care anymore, he's like a ten year old child.

    • Reply posted by overthehill, today at 17:20

      overthehill replied:
      Maybe, but he,s still the only player worth watching.... shame Alex Higgins not around at his best, now Ronnie v Alex, that would be worth watching.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:04

    Ronnie is just a genius the best we will ever see 😉😉

  • Comment posted by davidjm, today at 17:24

    Ronnie needs to grow up

  • Comment posted by theoracleofdelphi, today at 17:22

    Situation normal. Ronnie behaving like a 🔔 🔚 I want to like him, but can’t and as an adopted Bristolian, I’m hoping we see a Trump Card played!

