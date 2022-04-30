Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan extends semi-final lead over John Higgins

From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan has made 12 centuries in this year's World Championship
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan pulled 15-9 ahead of John Higgins to move within two frames of his eighth World Championship final.

Trailing 10-6, Higgins won the first frame of the day but was unable to mount a recovery despite making his first century of the match.

O'Sullivan played with greater rhythm though, compiling breaks of 82, 101, 121 and a superb 134 to widen his lead.

Play in their semi-final match resumes at 19:00 BST.

Judd Trump, who won the title in 2019 leads 13-11 against three-time winner Mark Williams in the other last-four match which concludes on Saturday at 14:30.

It was another brilliant performance from O'Sullivan, who has now compiled a dozen centuries at this year's tournament although he was aided considerably by a below-par Higgins.

The four-time winner, who has laboured throughout the match, briefly found his touch with a wonderful run of 103 to eclipse his previous highest break in the match of 58.

But the Scot exhibited his frustration by slamming his cue into the floor after missing a long red in the 22nd frame. The miss came after he had failed with a relatively easy red to the right middle in the previous frame, gifting it to an on-song O'Sullivan, who made the 100th century of this year's tournament.

The 'Rocket' rarely looked like missing once among the balls and provided a precursor of what was to follow by exhibiting exemplary cue-ball control when winning his first frame of the day - the pattern continuing as he pressed home his superiority throughout the session.

