David Lilley is the defending champion

World Seniors Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 4-8 May Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button

Four former world champions will be back at the Crucible next week as they compete in the World Seniors Championship - and you can watch it live on the BBC in the UK.

Stephen Hendry, Joe Johnson, John Parrott and Ken Doherty return to the scene of their greatest triumphs and are joined by four former World Seniors champions - Jimmy White, Peter Lines, Nigel Bond and Darren Morgan - plus the holder David Lilley.

Also in the field is former world number one Maria Catalano, who will be the first woman to appear at the final stages of a World Seniors competition.

The tournament begins at 19:00 BST on Wednesday, 4 May and runs until Sunday, 8 May, with all sessions live on the BBC Sport website and app, BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.