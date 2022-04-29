Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan opens up 10-6 lead to take control against John Higgins

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments17

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan has won a record 38 ranking titles
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into a 10-6 lead over John Higgins to take control of their World Championship semi-final.

Resuming at 4-4, the six-time champion was always more fluent, making five half centuries to gain a 9-6 advantage.

Higgins was guilty of a series of loose shots and failing to score heavily from several good chances.

His misery was compounded as O'Sullivan took the 16th frame, his fifth in a row, after a re-spotted black.

O'Sullivan had run through the gears during the later parts of the first session with two tons and three half-centuries and for most of Friday afternoon he was able to pick up where he had left off.

But he was aided significantly by four-time winner Higgins, whose woes began when he inadvertently knocked a red into the bottom left corner after potting the brown and then saw O'Sullivan make a 73 clearance.

The Scot suffered more misfortune in the 10th frame, potting the black but seeing the cue ball flick off the green into the left middle pocket.

However, when O'Sullivan missed a difficult long red he levelled the match and the pair traded frames to go into the mid-session interval at 6-6.

But from there O'Sullivan cut loose, with runs of 91, 55 and 70 to add to an earlier 99, while Higgins continuously broke down among the balls and missed a routine black off the spot in the final frame of the session which would have limited the damage.

Trump in charge against three-time winner Williams

Judd Trump remains in firm charge of his semi-final after opening up an 11-5 lead over three-time champion Mark Williams.

Trailing 7-1 overnight, Williams made his 13th century of the tournament in a much-improved display but was unable to rein in 2019 winner Trump.

Trump made breaks of 114, 100, 50 and 79 to retain his six-frame cushion.

Having apologised on Twitterexternal-link for his performance in the first session, Welshman Williams - in his seventh world semi-final - looked more at ease when play resumed and immediately reduced his arrears.

Englishman Trump responded with a break of 114, his highest of the tournament, and rattled in another century in the next frame.

Williams made a brilliant 119 - he has now compiled more century breaks at this year's tournament than any he has previously featured in - to move within three of equalling Stephen Hendry's record of 16 in 2002.

When Williams made a 70 in the final frame it ensured he avoided the possibility of falling to the heaviest last-four defeat since Hendry lost 17-4 to O'Sullivan in 2004.

However, he still faces the huge challenge of making significant inroads against an opponent who appears to be regaining his best form, with Trump capable of wrapping up victory with a session to spare when play resumes at 19:00.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 18:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 18:08

    Can't count John Higgins out yet but 4 frames is long way back against the rocket. He'll basically have to play almost faultlessly from here and that seems unlikely given his break building so far in this Semi.

  • Comment posted by MikeSimplex, today at 18:08

    legends both, this will be a classic guarenteed.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:08

    Great tenacity shown by O'Sullivan to steal the last frame. Prefer a Trump v O'Sulluvan final anyhow, their encounters normally bring out the best in one another.

  • Comment posted by Scunny Dan, today at 18:07

    Massive last frame of the session. Higgins will be absolutely kicking himself for needlessly hammering that black. What on earth was he thinking? Higgins now has to win 11-6. I cannot see it, only one winner now.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:07

    Wow, what a final frame in the Higgins/O'Sullivan match. Higgins might be 10-6 down but don't count him out until he's in the taxi going home.

    Come on Ronnie, let's see a Trump/O'Sullivan final.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 18:08

      Brass Eye replied:
      PS, just make sure he pays the taxi driver.

  • Comment posted by Dooby Quack Quack, today at 18:06

    Anyone but Higgins.
    ..go sir Ron.

  • Comment posted by harry123, today at 18:06

    Come on rocket 🚀 I can see number 7 baby

  • Comment posted by sportslover83, today at 18:05

    Too many people laughing at Trump's bang average form coming into this event (and his first two matches) not laughing now are ya! He's likely to cruise into the final and will give Ronnie (most likely) a superb test! CANNOT WAIT.

    • Reply posted by harry123, today at 18:08

      harry123 replied:
      Here comes another Ronnies hater go back to your shell seeing as you ain’t got nothing better to do in your life other than put Ronnie down. Why don’t you just appreciate he’s the games greatest player to ever live you fool!!!

  • Comment posted by VARIsTrash, today at 18:05

    Phenomenal finish to that last from from Ronnie! Great patience to wait for the perfect chance.

    • Reply posted by VARIsTrash, today at 18:07

      VARIsTrash replied:
      frame from*

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 18:04

    Really enjoying watching these two gladiators go head to head. Yes Ronnie is in charge but actually I think it’s quite nicely poised - we know Higgins is a match play genius I’m hoping this goes late into Saturday night! Come on Ronnie

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:04

    Damn, Ronnie must have kicked it up a notch or three! Last I checked it was 6-6 and an incredibly close match - I guess if anyone's gonna find that extra level though it would be the Rocket!

    • Reply posted by bagman, today at 18:06

      bagman replied:
      Yeah Higgins not break building enough. Ronnie gone into 4th gear, JH still in 2nd...

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 18:02

    Rocket flying!!

    • Reply posted by bagman, today at 18:05

      bagman replied:
      Yeah, Ronnie looks like he is going to open it up further unless Higgins can break build better than the first 2 sessions.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport