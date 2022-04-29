Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Steve Sutcliffe BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Judd Trump remains in firm control of his World Championship semi-final after opening up an 11-5 lead over three-time champion Mark Williams.

Trailing 7-1 overnight, Williams made his 13th century of the tournament in a much-improved display but was unable to rein in 2019 winner Trump.

Trump made breaks of 114, 100, 50 and 79 to retain his six-frame cushion.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins resume their last-four meeting at 4-4 at 14:30 BST.

Having apologised on Twitter external-link for his performance in the first session, Welshman Williams - in his seventh world semi-final - looked more at ease when play resumed and immediately reduced his arrears.

Englishman Trump responded with a break of 114, his highest of the tournament, and rattled in another century in the next frame.

Williams made a brilliant 119 - he has now compiled more century breaks at this year's tournament than any he has previously featured in - to move within three of equalling Stephen Hendry's record of 16 in 2002.

When Williams made a 70 in the final frame it ensured he avoided the possibility of falling to the heaviest last-four defeat since Hendry lost 17-4 to O'Sullivan in 2004.

However, he still faces the huge challenge of making significant inroads against an opponent who appears to be regaining his best form, with Trump capable of wrapping up victory with a session to spare when play resumes at 19:00.

