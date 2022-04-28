Close menu

World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump takes commanding semi-final lead over Mark Williams

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Last updated on .

Judd Trump
Judd Trump has won 18 of his 27 meetings with Mark Williams
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Judd Trump dominated a scrappy opening session of his World Championship semi-final to claim a 7-1 lead over three-time champion Mark Williams.

Trump, who won the title in 2019, took an edgy first frame and made two breaks of 70 to lead 3-0 at the Crucible.

Williams responded prior to the mid-session interval, but Trump made three more half-centuries as he pulled away.

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan faces four-time winner John Higgins in the other semi, starting at 19:00 BST.

Trump and Williams resume on Friday at 10:00, with the Welshman facing a huge uphill task to reach his fifth Crucible final from this best-of-33 encounter.

Williams' difficulties mirrored the second session of his quarter-final victory over Yan Bingtao - which he lost 6-2 - where he suffered several concentration lapses and was punished for missing routine pots.

Both players had opportunities before Trump took the opener, a nervy frame that lasted more than 30 minutes and included a re-rack.

And even in the frames where Trump made sizable contributions, Williams was given chances to tick the scoreboard over himself but particularly struggled with his long game.

It proved an ideal first session for Trump, who has won 18 of their 27 previous meetings and has now won 15 of his past 16 frames over two matches.

'Williams is reeling' - analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

If your opponent does not put up any resistance it makes the job lot easier. It is a shock that Mark Williams has gone off the boil. We expected him to continue his form.

It just shows you what happens in snooker if one player gets away from another. The other guy is reeling and has to wait for the session to end to mentally regroup. There is the possibility that roles can be reversed but it is unlikely.

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two:

Judd Trump has done exactly what he needed to do. It has been highly functional and really good match-play. His opponent has been off it and he has kept the pressure on.

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 17:34

    It must be a strain for Mark to keep up the que sera que sera portrayal.........Of course the man is interested and as disappointed as any of them when he is getting beat.Its ok to look worried Mark,its ok to show disappointment

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:34

    Trump V Ronnie would be a great final

  • Comment posted by bobby, today at 17:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan40s, today at 17:31

    Class of 92 all past it now. Time for them to move on gracefully.

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 17:26

    Trump winning the whole thing would be good for snooker, someone needs to show that the younger players can do it

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:15

    William's looked fatigued!
    This happens in the WC's, players have off sessions. Think Williams will fight back with a good nights sleep, but they'll be no cheap frames from Trump, his match play is pretty good too.

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 17:15

    It looks like this year has produced a semi-final lineup where anyone of them has the ability to take this championship good luck. Is any qual>128 event been configured as a round robin into the later stages ko? What I'm thinking about may need 8 tables at the early stages.

  • Comment posted by Uberti, today at 17:14

    I hope Ronnie wins.....he's my favourite.....😂

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:11

    Imperious english performance by trump, rule brittania

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 17:09

    If Selby was 10-1 down I'd still expect him to grind and claw his way back ball by ball until Trump goes numb from the neck up but Williams doesn't play that way.........thankfully. So not looking good.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 17:07

    I'd like to see Trump win. Mainly because it's absolutely cringe to keep hearing "class of 92".

    • Reply posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 17:11

      Bob Corkhill replied:
      What’s even more cringeworthy is the constant hearing of “cringe” as an adjective.

  • Comment posted by Tottenham Hotspur Official, today at 17:06

    Really hope Williams can come back in the second session. Want him to win cos nobody expected him to at the start of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by redpirate, today at 17:06

    Williams led 6-2 against Yan and we saw how close that was. Long way to go yet

  • Comment posted by Bear, today at 17:06

    It is scandalous that the table in the World Championships isn't up to standard.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:10

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      It will be come tomorrow, safe to say

  • Comment posted by JayM, today at 17:05

    I don't mind who wins as long as it's not O'Sullivan

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:06

      thenestofvipers replied:
      Bit difficult as it's Williams v trump

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 17:02

    Next session Williams is playing in just his pants....worked last time

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 17:02

    Really surprised how Mark Williams performed given how well he has played all tournament long. Credit to Judd though, as when you opponent is off form you have to try and drive your advantage home and he certainly did that. Williams has to win the first mini session tomorrow 3-1 and then try take it from there. I've loved this tournament so far this year.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 17:36

      mrmjvc replied:
      He's had a relatively easy ride playing two Welsh debutants who got intimidated by him and put up no fight whatsoever. Still a long way to go in this one.

  • Comment posted by claire, today at 17:01

    “Holy trinity” my ar$e 😇

  • Comment posted by Deflation, today at 17:00

    I think if Ronnie wants to equal hendry with 7 titles he doesnt need a marathon match against higgins or fatigue will get him

