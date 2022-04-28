Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has won 18 of his 27 meetings with Mark Williams

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Judd Trump dominated a scrappy opening session of his World Championship semi-final to claim a 7-1 lead over three-time champion Mark Williams.

Trump, who won the title in 2019, took an edgy first frame and made two breaks of 70 to lead 3-0 at the Crucible.

Williams responded prior to the mid-session interval, but Trump made three more half-centuries as he pulled away.

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan faces four-time winner John Higgins in the other semi, starting at 19:00 BST.

Trump and Williams resume on Friday at 10:00, with the Welshman facing a huge uphill task to reach his fifth Crucible final from this best-of-33 encounter.

Williams' difficulties mirrored the second session of his quarter-final victory over Yan Bingtao - which he lost 6-2 - where he suffered several concentration lapses and was punished for missing routine pots.

Both players had opportunities before Trump took the opener, a nervy frame that lasted more than 30 minutes and included a re-rack.

And even in the frames where Trump made sizable contributions, Williams was given chances to tick the scoreboard over himself but particularly struggled with his long game.

It proved an ideal first session for Trump, who has won 18 of their 27 previous meetings and has now won 15 of his past 16 frames over two matches.

'Williams is reeling' - analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

If your opponent does not put up any resistance it makes the job lot easier. It is a shock that Mark Williams has gone off the boil. We expected him to continue his form.

It just shows you what happens in snooker if one player gets away from another. The other guy is reeling and has to wait for the session to end to mentally regroup. There is the possibility that roles can be reversed but it is unlikely.

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two:

Judd Trump has done exactly what he needed to do. It has been highly functional and really good match-play. His opponent has been off it and he has kept the pressure on.