World Snooker Championship 2022: Three-time champion Mark Williams reaches his seventh semi-final

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Mark Williams
Mark Williams will be the oldest Crucible semi-finalist since Ray Reardson in 1985
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Three-time champion Mark Williams reached his seventh World Championship semi-final after beating Yan Bingtao 13-11.

Breaks of 62 and 102 had seen China's Yan edge ahead at 10-8.

But Williams made a sublime 135 on his way to levelling at 10-10 and then pulled clear, sealing his win with a composed break of 78.

The Welshman will face either Stuart Bingham or Judd Trump in a best-of-33 last-four meeting.

"It was a great match to be involved in. I was 6-2 in front and a lot of people think 'it's a great lead you should win' but it is nothing in this format. To make two breaks at the end under extreme pressure, what can I say, I am over the moon," Williams said.

In a meeting between two players at the opposite end of their careers, it had looked like Yan, 22, was destined to get the better of his 47-year-old opponent, particularly in light of several flukes to establish an 11-10 lead.

However, Williams, who appear to wilt during several long tactical frames on Wednesday evening, rarely looked panicked and produced an excellent potting display to play his way back into and then win the match.

"I deserved that because a lot of matches that have been close this year have gone the other way, so I have got one," he added.

"I am playing as well as I have all season. I flagged last night and if it had carried on [then] there was no way I could have won."

Williams' victory sees him return to the last four for the first time since winning the most recent of his Crucible titles in 2018.

Meanwhile, John Higgins leads Jack Lisowski 8-7 with their afternoon session being cut short at 17:30 BST to accommodate their return to action in their final session at 19:00.

Four-time winner Higgins opened with a brilliant 123 break and led 8-5 before Lisowski made contributions of 63 and 53 to reduce his deficit to a solitary frame.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by Voice_of_reason, today at 18:39

    Great. Was a shame to see Yan try to cheat his was past Selby so glad he's out.

  • Comment posted by maj, today at 18:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by smally, today at 18:37

    I think experience, temperament and patience play so much in the long format in that the old heads accept that they cannot be on top for a full three sessions, the old adage of you might win a battle but not the war comes to mind. Williams mettle was tested by Yan big time, Sullivan not so much yet but looks very determined this year.

  • Comment posted by 1100xx, today at 18:36

    talk of the class of 92 , where is the class of 2022 ?

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 18:35

    What non players don’t realise is that, to win the world snooker at the crucible, you have to burn roughly the same amount of calories as you do to win Wimbledon.

    • Reply posted by keshymckesh, today at 18:38

      keshymckesh replied:
      I didn't realise they'd done studies on this. Can you provide the academic reference?

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 18:32

    Great to see Mark in yet another Crucible semi. Every chance of a semi-final with four former World Champions - and if Stuart Bingham beats Judd, would be all over the age of 45! The oldies are far from done yet!

    Good luck to all 4 players in the evening session. Both games close so maybe we'll see a decider (or two!)

  • Comment posted by mywifedrivesbad, today at 18:30

    Once again, superb snooker by two fine ambassadors. Well done to Mark and, yan, what a prospect for the future. Also great coverage t from the BBC… nice to see crowds back watching.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 18:29

    We've all wanted a Trump v O'Sullivan final for a decade. Hope we get it

  • Comment posted by Moggs, today at 18:24

    O'Sullivan looking good for the title. As a Welshman, I want to Williams, ( my mother's maiden name ), to win. Terrific tournament. Well done to all the great players who behave so impeccably. Compare them with the football mob, diving, cheating, spitting, arguing with every official, etc.

    • Reply posted by allgood, today at 18:28

      allgood replied:
      to be fair though, it would be quite difficult to dive, cheat, spit, argue playing snooker

  • Comment posted by RatFace, today at 18:24

    Legend of the spaw!!!

    • Reply posted by Moggs, today at 18:26

      Moggs replied:
      ???

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 18:15

    If Williams didn’t down tools for 15 year he’d be in the conversation for best ever. Only active player to win all triple crown in one season.

    • Reply posted by lex, today at 18:33

      lex replied:
      Hendry often looks hurt when Williams or O'Sullivan is doing well. A reminder that he retired far too early. In todays BBC broadcast Hazel mentioned Williams age and brilliant achievment but Hendry looked in my opinion, annoyed, jealous and a wee bit fed up. I am sure he must know within himself that it could have been him in the semi final if he never gave up so young. Regrets regrets.

  • Comment posted by Rob M, today at 18:15

    Williams o sullivan final. The other of class of 92 to go down 13_12 to lisowski

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 18:13

    great to see a Williams Sullivan Final - 2 players f the tournament by a mile - cant see past Ronnie though for a 7th

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 18:12

    Yan is going to be some player. Great temperament and technique. Quality play by Mark though, showed all his experience in the last session

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 18:11

    Proof that you can't keep an old dog down.

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 18:06

    Congratulation and hopefully Mark will reach the final.

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 18:06

    Come on the Cwm boy

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:04

    Class way to close out match by Williams, even rode the bad luck of a horrendous bounce off the cushion. A callout to Bingtao too, think his temperament is fantastic for a young man, and surely a future champion.

  • Comment posted by bim, today at 18:03

    Number 7 for ronnie

    • Reply posted by A humble opinion, today at 18:20

      A humble opinion replied:
      Looks that way but never underestimate the other shrewd old timers

  • Comment posted by Northfield, today at 18:02

    Well done Mark, really great stuff. Hats off to Yan though, top bloke and player - fascinating to watch despite being slow.

