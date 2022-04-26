World Snooker Championship 2022: Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan seals semi-final place
|2022 Betfred World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into the semi-finals of the World Championship with a comfortable 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire.
O'Sullivan, the world number one, led 11-5 overnight and compiled breaks of 71 and 126 to seal his win in 20 minutes.
He will now face either four-time winner John Higgins or Jack Lisowski in the last four.
More to follow.
