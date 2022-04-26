Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan has now reached 13 Crucible semi-finals

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into the semi-finals of the World Championship with a comfortable 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire.

O'Sullivan, the world number one, led 11-5 overnight and compiled breaks of 71 and 126 to seal his win in 20 minutes.

He will now face either four-time winner John Higgins or Jack Lisowski in the last four.

