World Snooker Championship 2022: Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan seals semi-final place

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan has now reached 13 Crucible semi-finals
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into the semi-finals of the World Championship with a comfortable 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire.

O'Sullivan, the world number one, led 11-5 overnight and compiled breaks of 71 and 126 to seal his win in 20 minutes.

He will now face either four-time winner John Higgins or Jack Lisowski in the last four.

More to follow.

