Neil Robertson made a superb maximum break as he fought back to 10-10 in his World Championship second-round match against Jack Lisowski.

The Australian punched the air in delight after recording only the 12th-ever 147 at the Crucible.

Play briefly stopped on the other table as Anthony McGill and Judd Trump congratulated the 2010 world champion.

Robertson will share the £15,000 break prize with Graeme Dott, who scored a 147 in qualifying.

In addition, he will collect £40,000 for achieving the fifth maximum of his professional career in the tournament's final stages.

'It never looked in doubt'

Analysis six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Four

"It never looked in doubt. Neil Robertson could hear the commentary as he was doing it and he still made it. It was a superb 147 break at exactly the right time.

"He could sense a bit of weakness in his opponent - and like the great champion he is, he responded in the ultimate style.

"There were no reds on the cushion but he struck the ball so confidently and well he was always in position. He had looked all at sea a frame and a half ago. He is a great competitor."

