John Higgins, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams boast 13 world titles between them

John Higgins says snooker's Class of '92 are "better than ever" as he prepares to line up alongside Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams in the World Championship quarter-finals.

O'Sullivan faces Stephen Maguire, Williams plays Yan Bingtao and Higgins takes on Jack Lisowski on Tuesday.

The trio, who all turned professional 30 years ago and have 13 world titles between them, have not reached the last eight together since 2011.

Judd Trump faces Stuart Bingham in the other last-eight match.

"Mark has been playing incredibly and Ronnie is Ronnie," Higgins said. "He is such a tough player to play against and he's scrapping for every single shot and frame. Beforehand he might have thrown the towel in, which makes him undeniably the best player he's ever been.

"I think it's incredible that it's been 30 years and the three of us are better players than we've ever been.

"The other two guys might have different opinions. That's my opinion after looking at them from the outside, playing against them and watching them."

Four-time world champion Higgins goes into his match against Lisowski having thrashed the Englishman 13-1 in their only other previous meeting at the Crucible in 2018.

However, he says that result will have no bearing on the outcome this time around.

"Jack Lisowski has a chance to write his own chapter in this tournament," Higgins added.

"For him to beat someone as good as Neil Robertson, he will be feeling on top of the world and as though he can beat anyone. It makes him a dangerous animal."

O'Sullivan channels his inner Bruce Lee

Six-time champion O'Sullivan registered a record-breaking 71st victory at the Crucible in his 13-4 second-round win over Mark Allen.

And he has credited his ability to stay at the top of his game by following the same approach as martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

"It comes down to quite a few years of practice and years of dedication and of trying to be the best version of yourself that you can possibly be," said O'Sullivan.

"If you look at Bruce Lee, he trained for many hours, not just mentally but physically. We're experts in different fields but I try to approach my sport in a way which is no different. It's not easy - I really struggle with it, to be honest."

He now comes up against a rejuvenated Maguire, a two-time Crucible semi-finalist who swept past UK champion Zhao Xintong in the last 16 with a borrowed cue.

"Maguire is a brilliant player, he should have been world champion," O'Sullivan continued.

"He has a world champion game and he is still playing at a very good level of snooker. It's not that long ago he was tearing people apart in the Tour Championship, making six centuries in the final [in 2020]."

'O'Sullivan the man to beat' - analysis

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry:

You want to peak in the second week. When you get to the one-table set-up you are only halfway there because you play so many frames in the semis and the final.

I think Ronnie O'Sullivan is the man to beat. He is playing superbly well. He looks so focused, relaxed and so composed.

