By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Yan Bingtao is a former Masters champion

Defending champion Mark Selby was knocked out of the World Championship by Yan Bingtao after a match featuring the longest frame in Crucible history.

An epic slugfest ensued in the 22nd frame, lasting 85 minutes and 22 seconds, beating the previous longest by five minutes and 51 seconds.

China's Yan led 11-7 but Selby lost the marathon frame as he looked to level and Yan made a cool 112 to win 13-10.

Yan will face three-time champion Mark Williams in the next round.

Leicester's Selby spoke openly about his struggles with mental health issues after a heavy defeat at the Masters and had considered not defending his title in Sheffield.

He said he had seen "a little bit of improvement" which helped his decision to enter the World Championship but ultimately a difficult campaign ended without any silverware for the first time since 2008-09.

Selby is known for his grit and determination, grinding down opponents in long drawn battles, but on this occasion he was on the receiving end of Yan's mental and tactical fortitude.

The 22nd frame will go down in history, a lengthy exchange that ended with Yan pinching it on the final black, securing the victory with a superb century.

