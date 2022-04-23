Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Maguire is a two-time World Championship semi-finalist

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May

Scotland's Stephen Maguire stunned UK champion Zhao Xintong 13-9 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

Maguire was in control throughout, leading 6-3 and 11-5, and although world number seven Zhao closed to 12-9, Maguire sealed the win with a 59.

Ronnie O'Sullivan needs one frame to beat Mark Allen and set up a meeting with Maguire in the next round.

Also on Saturday, champion Mark Selby resumes at 4-4 against Yan Bingtao and Neil Robertson faces Jack Lisowski.

Former champion Judd Trump is in action against Scotland's Anthony McGill.

On-fire Maguire

Six-time ranking event winner Maguire has slipped down to 40th in the world and the two-time Crucible semi-finalist had to come through qualifying to compete in the main draw.

So, despite his pedigree, the 41-year-old came into the match as underdog against stylish left-hander Zhao, who has broken through this season by winning his first Triple Crown event as well as the German Masters.

But the 25-year-old Chinese player, who has been tipped as a future world champion, had no answer to Maguire's assuredness once among the balls, with the Glaswegian racking up two centuries and seven further breaks of 50 or more.

Maguire said: "I kept it tight. I am not going to outpot Zhao and I knew that from start to finish, so I kept him in the long grass and hoped the big, long, fancy shots he does don't go in.

"If they do go in and he makes big breaks I would shake his hand and say well played. It would be hard for him to pot them all in a first-to-13 match - snooker is hard."

