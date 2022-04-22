Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams is a three-time world champion

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Williams produced a devastating display to thrash fellow Welshman Jackson Page 13-3 and reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.

The three-time champion made six centuries and eight breaks of 50 or more to win with a session to spare.

Williams will face defending champion Mark Selby or China's Yan Bingtao next.

Six-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan was in fine form as he opened a 6-2 lead over Northern Ireland's Mark Allen.

O'Sullivan has been in relaxed mood at this World Championship and has had a camera crew following him for a forthcoming documentary.

In the lead-up to the match, Allen commented external-link that it was "not the Ronnie O'Sullivan show", but 'The Rocket' displayed close to his brilliant best in the opening session.

The Englishman, who is aiming for a record-equalling seventh world crown, stroked in one century and four half centuries. The pair resume at 19:00 BST.

'Absolutely ridiculous' Williams

Williams called 20-year-old Page his "fourth son" because the two are practice partners as well as playing cards and having pizza with his three boys.

But the master taught his protege a lesson in cueball control, stroking in a record-equalling six tons in the match and taking his tally to 10 for the tournament already.

Williams annihilated Page 7-1 in the first session, making further runs of 74, 53, 50, 75, 51, 65 twice and 56 to stun Page on his Crucible debut.

The pair were supposed to conclude on Friday night but the early finish means 47-year-old Williams can enjoy a rest until he returns to action on Tuesday.

Williams said: "If it was anybody else with a session to spare it would be 'good, hammered him', but I don't feel like that playing Jackson. I played really well, kept him under pressure and it is a good learning curve for him. He can bounce back.

"I played really well and didn't really give him any chances. I did not ease up all game and he can't be too disappointed. I can't play any better than that at my age."

World number 90 Page said: "He was unbelievable in the first session and it set the tone of the match. He ran away with it and it takes your very best to compete with that. He was just absolutely ridiculous. You can't fault it."

