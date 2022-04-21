Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Noppon Saengkham is appearing at the World Championship for the third time

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Noppon Saengkham missed the birth of his first child to win at the World Championship.

And the qualifier, from Thailand, revealed he took inspiration from defending champion Mark Selby to name his new daughter Believe.

Saengkham upset Belgium's Luca Brecel with an impressive 10-5 victory in Sheffield.

But his first round win came at a cost because he didn't get the chance to celebrate with his wife at the birth.

"I hope both of them are proud of me," said Saengkham. "I am so happy. She was born three weeks early, but everything is great.

"But I still haven't seen my daughter's face, they are both still in hospital. They are worried about Covid, so are protecting everybody."

His daughter's birth could have been a distraction, but the world number 38 used the joyful news to convert a healthy 6-3 overnight lead into an excellent win.

And after setting up a second round match with John Higgins, the four-time world champion, Saengkham revealed how Selby had helped him decide on his daughter's name.

"I got the idea of the name from when Mark Selby was 10-4 down against John Higgins in the 2017 World final," added Saengkham.

"He said 'believe, believe, believe' when the camera was on him - and he came back to win.

"He knows I like him. I love his game. His game is to never give up. That is why I like him."

Saengkham and Higgins play each other on Sunday 11:00 BST, with their best-of-25 frame match due to be concluded on Monday.

