Jack Lisowski is ranked 14 in the world

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

World number 14 Jack Lisowski says he "wasn't allowed" to pay tribute to war-torn Ukraine at the World Championship as he is not from the Eastern European country.

Lisowski, 30, was born in Cheltenham but has Ukrainian heritage through his grandfather.

He wore a Ukraine badge on his waistcoat in previous tournaments but was refused permission in Sheffield.

Event organisers said the sport cannot be used as a "political platform".

Lisowski plays Australia's Neil Robertson in the second round and said he would wave a Ukraine flag if he won.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, leading to thousands of deaths in ruined towns and cities and the displacement of more than 11 million people inside Ukraine and beyond.

Lisowski said after beating Matthew Stevens in the first round at the Crucible: "Everyone in this room would agree you're supporting Ukraine so why the hell can't I wear it?

"It's something that is close to my heart. My grandad is Ukrainian, my dad has been out there. It is very sad with what is going on over there."

Lisowski was allowed to wear a Ukraine flag on his shirt at the Gibraltar Open last month

Lisowski, who is widely regarded as one the best players never to have won a ranking event, having been beaten in six finals during his career, wore a Ukraine badge at the Gibraltar Open last month.

"I tried to wear it [in Sheffield] and they told me I couldn't unless I was Ukrainian," said Lisowski. "I've got some Ukrainian in me, but it wasn't enough so I got the badge taken off my waistcoat.

"I played with it on for a few tournaments, I want to wear it but I wasn't allowed. I am trying to get a flag. If I beat Robertson I will be waving the flag in the arena."

The World Snooker Tour (WST) said in a statement: "As an international sport we have always adopted a policy of political neutrality, and to that end, our policy is to not allow our sport to be used as a political platform at the World Championship.

"We are strongly against the invasion of any sovereign nation and all forms of violence or oppression.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people who are suffering as a result of the current conflict in Ukraine."

The only Ukrainian player currently on the main tour is teenager Iulian Boiko, 16, who claimed his first-ever World Championship win in qualifying, but was knocked out in the second qualifying round in his bid to reach the main stage.