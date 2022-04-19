Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins won the last of his four world titles in 2011

Four-time champion John Higgins was made to work hard for his 10-7 first round win over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Scot Higgins had fallen 5-4 and 6-5 against Thailand's Un-Nooh but showed his experience to go through.

He faces Belgium's Luca Brecel or Thai Noppon Saengkham in the next round.

Judd Trump, the 2019 champion, begins his campaign against debutant Hossein Vafaei, the first Iranian player to compete at the Crucible Theatre.

Trump has had a mediocre season by his standards, winning just the Turkish Masters and Champion of Champions, and told BBC Sport he has fallen out of love with snooker.

World number five Kyren Wilson trails qualifier Ding Junhui 5-4 in a battle of the former finalists. China's Ding made a blistering start with breaks of 64, 110 and 55 to lead 3-0, but Englishman Wilson hit back to stay in touch.

England's Jack Lisowski resumes 6-3 ahead against Welshman Matthew Stevens on Wednesday afternoon.

'I am delighted to have held up'

World number six Higgins has been the season's nearly man, winning the non-ranking Championship League but finishing a beaten finalist in a further five events.

This tournament has not been too kind to him either in recent years - he was runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The 46-year-old had to battle back after trailing at the end of the first session, but managed three century breaks and one of 98.

Higgins said: "I was delighted I was only trailing 5-4. He looked like he was in control and could have been 6-3 or 7-2 up. I am delighted to have held up, and stood up at the end to get to 10 first.

"The crowd is amazing out there. It is great to have them back and adds to the tension and everything you feel out there."

Un-Nooh, meanwhile, is yet to claim victory in four appearances at the World Championship, having faced tough first-round draws in Higgins (twice), Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

Higgins added: "It is difficult for Thepchaiya - he has never won a game here. The first round is always nerve-wracking."

