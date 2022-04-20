Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

John Higgins won the last of his four world titles in 2011

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Four-time champion John Higgins was made to work hard for his 10-7 first round win over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Scot Higgins had fallen 5-4 and 6-5 against Thailand's Un-Nooh but showed his experience to go through.

He faces Belgium's Luca Brecel or Thai Noppon Saengkham in the next round.

Judd Trump, the 2019 champion, begins his campaign against debutant Hossein Vafaei, the first Iranian player to compete at the Crucible Theatre.

Trump has had a mediocre season by his standards, winning just the Turkish Masters and Champion of Champions, and told BBC Sport he has fallen out of love with snooker.

World number five Kyren Wilson plays qualifier Ding Junhui in a battle of the former finalists.

England's Jack Lisowski resumes 6-3 ahead against Welshman Matthew Stevens on Wednesday afternoon.

More to follow.

