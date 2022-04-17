Last updated on .From the section Snooker

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan is appearing at the Crucible for a record-equalling 30th time

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee for appearing to make a lewd gesture at the World Championship.

O'Sullivan missed a black off the spot in the 13th frame against David Gilbert on Sunday and appeared to make the gesture while walking back to his seat.

O'Sullivan, 46, faces a possible fine.

"We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee," said a World Snooker Tour spokesperson.

The world number one went on to win the match 10-5 against qualifier Gilbert at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

In 2008, O'Sullivan was fined £2,750 and docked 700 ranking points for making lewd comments external-link at a news conference at the China Open.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.