World Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan referred over lewd gesture
|2022 Betfred World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee for appearing to make a lewd gesture at the World Championship.
O'Sullivan missed a black off the spot in the 13th frame against David Gilbert on Sunday and appeared to make the gesture while walking back to his seat.
O'Sullivan, 46, faces a possible fine.
"We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee," said a World Snooker Tour spokesperson.
The world number one went on to win the match 10-5 against qualifier Gilbert at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
In 2008, O'Sullivan was fined £2,750 and docked 700 ranking points for making lewd comments at a news conference at the China Open.
