World Snooker Championship 2022: Mark Williams through to second round
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|2022 Betfred World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app
Three-time champion Mark Williams hammered fellow Welshman Michael White 10-3 at the World Championship.
Williams did the damage against amateur White in the first session as three centuries helped him to a 7-2 lead, wrapping up victory with a superb 121.
Williams faces compatriot Jackson Page, 20, who is making his Worlds debut, in an intriguing second-round clash.
Tournament favourite Neil Robertson starts his bid for a second world title against world number 77 Ashley Hugill.
Australia's Robertson is the season's form player after winning four titles including the Masters but needs to improve on his past performances in Sheffield.
The 40-year-old has reached just one semi-final since winning the event 12 years ago, a record which he described as being "terrible, awful, shocking".
- World Championship match schedule, BBC coverage times and prize money
- Higgins 'proud' still to be Crucible contender
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.
- Are footballers paid too much? Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio discuss the controversial wages of professional footballers
- A terrible moment in sporting history: This is the full story of the tragic Hillsborough disaster