Mark Williams won his last world title in 2018

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Three-time champion Mark Williams hammered fellow Welshman Michael White 10-3 at the World Championship.

Williams did the damage against amateur White in the first session as three centuries helped him to a 7-2 lead, wrapping up victory with a superb 121.

Williams faces compatriot Jackson Page, 20, who is making his Worlds debut, in an intriguing second-round clash.

Tournament favourite Neil Robertson starts his bid for a second world title against world number 77 Ashley Hugill.

Australia's Robertson is the season's form player after winning four titles including the Masters but needs to improve on his past performances in Sheffield.

The 40-year-old has reached just one semi-final since winning the event 12 years ago, a record which he described as being "terrible, awful, shocking".

Meanwhile, Scotland's Anthony McGill defeated Englishman Liam Highfield 10-7, while Northern Ireland's Mark Allen leads Scott Donaldson 5-4.

Williams excited to face 'fourth son'

It is testament to their longevity that 47-year-old Williams and fellow players from the fabled 'Class of 92' Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins (both 46) still remain at the top of the sport.

Should any of the trio go all the way to lifting the trophy on 2 May, they will become the oldest winner of the World Championship at the Crucible, surpassing Ray Reardon who triumphed aged 45 back in 1978.

World number eight Williams blew his opponent away in the first session and looked to be heading for a whitewash when 7-0 ahead, but White managed to avoid the ignominious feat.

Williams scored four centuries in the contest, with his 138 in the fifth frame the highest break of the tournament so far.

On facing world number 90 Page next, Williams said: "That will be interesting, it will be tough. He is not a friend, he is more my fourth son. He comes to my house to play cards, for pizza with my [three] kids, golf, badminton, you name it, we do it together. Unless he blanks me for the next two days we will get something to eat tonight.

"I want to destroy him, that is no question but if I am going to lose to anybody and had to pick, it would be him. I will try my best to win but if I lose I will have no problem at all. If it means he gets into the top 64 by beating me then I am half on his side anyway."

