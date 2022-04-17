John Higgins thinks he and Ronnie O'Sullivan are contenders for the title

John Higgins is "proud" to be still considered one of the world title favourites as "it's the hardest the game's ever been standard wise".

The 46-year-old Scot last won the World Snooker Championship in 2011 - the fourth time in his career.

Higgins is ranked sixth at the Crucible and has been the losing finalist at four major finals this season.

"It's been a good season," he told BBC Sport. "I've not won any of the big events but been close a few times."

Higgins was beaten in the Northern Ireland Open final by Mark Allen, the English Open by Neil Robertson, the Scottish Open by Luca Brecel and, most recently, the Tour Championship finale by Robertson again.

Mark Selby is top seed as he defends his world title, but Higgins thinks Robertson is "a stand-out favourite", Allen could benefit from a month's lay-off, while Ronnie O'Sullivan will be fired up by "the dynamic" of trying to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles.

"It's going to be a fascinating tournament and obviously, with the way I've been playing, folk would maybe put me in the mix with those guys," he said. "I can't get too down on myself because the majority of the season I've played some good stuff - I've just run into some good players at really tough times.

"This is my 28th time here I think and if I'm still in there competing then I'm proud of that."

Higgins faces qualifier Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the first round on Tuesday and is expecting a tough battle against the Thai.

"The way he came through qualifying, he looked flawless, amazing," he said. "He plays the game as good as anyone when he's in full flow - he is a joy to watch.

"Hopefully I can feed off the way he hits the ball and play some good stuff."

A big result, but I must up my game - Maguire

Stephen Maguire says he and Shaun Murphy played their worst match against one another

Compatriot Stephen Maguire, who also had to come through qualifying to make his 19th consecutive appearance, is already through to the second round after a 10-8 win over 10th seed Shaun Murphy.

However, the 41-year-old believes he has to "up my game" if he is to defeat seventh seed Zhao Xintong, the Chinese player having won through 10-2 against Welsh qualifier Jamie Clarke.

"Shaun has won it before, he was in the final last year, so it's a big result for me as it's well known I don't play well here," he said. "But that's the worst match Shaun and I have played against each other probably ever and we've been playing each other since we were 11 years old."