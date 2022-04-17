Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats David Gilbert

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Last updated on .

Ronnie O'Sullivan
O'Sullivan won his most recent world title in 2020 - 19 years after his first
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan showcased his mettle by coming from behind to beat David Gilbert 10-5 at the World Championship in Sheffield.

The Rocket is aiming for a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown and turned the match around from 3-0 down with high breaks of 122, 109 and 104.

O'Sullivan, 46, will face Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson in the second round.

Wales' Mark Williams begins his quest for a fourth world title against amateur compatriot Michael White.

Another Welshman, 20-year-old Jackson Page, and Scotland's Stephen Maguire both lead 6-3 against English players Barry Hawkins and Shaun Murphy respectively. Those matches conclude at 19:00 BST.

O'Sullivan aiming for more records

Along with illustrious names including Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis, O'Sullivan is widely regarded as one of the greatest snooker players of all time.

Now the Englishman is bidding to overturn milestones that would put him out in front on his own.

He is appearing at the Crucible Theatre for the 30th time, equalling Davis' record, and his triumph over Gilbert takes him to 70 wins at the venue, drawing alongside Hendry.

A relaxed O'Sullivan was in a chirpy mood at the media day on the eve of the tournament, saying he is "not going to turn down" the chance of winning a seventh world title to draw alongside his old adversary Hendry.

To go alongside his undoubted talent, a more laidback approach from O'Sullivan makes him an even more dangerous proposition as he previously might have wilted when falling behind.

Gilbert's rapid start saw him surge 3-0 ahead but O'Sullivan kept his composure by winning six frames in a row to take control.

Gilbert took the first two frames of the second session but a fluked yellow swung the momentum O'Sullivan's way as he claimed three in a row for victory.

Gilbert said: "I was well up for it today. I battled my nuts off and 10-5 sounds like a drubbing but it wasn't. A few huge moments went against me.

"He scores so well, it seems like his head is screwed on and he has a huge chance."

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:36

    The Rocket is the only interesting thing about snooker these days

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 17:34

    Both Robertson and Trump have shocking Crucible records. Robertson openly admits he doesn't enjoy the setup or schedule. I think one of the young Chinese lads might make the breakthrough. Then get ready for mass hysteria in China and a raft of New ranking events in the far east as money floods in.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 17:31

    🚀🚀🚀 Ronnie on form beats anyone else. Hope he wins #7 to complete his legacy. All the records belong to Ronnie.

  • Comment posted by quality over rubbish please, today at 17:29

    Gilbert could have put it put it more eloquently..modern day language.. well blokes language.

    • Reply posted by talbzmeister, today at 17:31

      talbzmeister replied:
      Did he need to? Did you get his point? If you want eloquency then politicians can use 100 words when 30 will do...

  • Comment posted by Jas0999, today at 17:28

    Good game of snooker. Could have been closer, but overall ROS deserved the win. Can’t see him winning the tournament though. Too many really good players left.

  • Comment posted by kingsley, today at 17:17

    I think for the neutral the tournament loses something when he goes out - glad to see him advance

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:34

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      For me it starts when Ronnie and Shaun Murphy get knocked out.
      Sorry but not a fan of Ronnie and Murphy's Mr Nice Guy persona just does not fool me. His comments about Amateur competitors did it for me, especially as he did exactly the same in a Golf tournament previously.

      But if Ronnie wins, I am sure it will make lot of people happy, and more importantly the bookies unhappy!

  • Comment posted by oh the rangers are trite, today at 17:16

    He is a narcissist who will soon trot out the usual excuses when it goes wrong

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 17:29

      Grb replied:
      Easy to judge

  • Comment posted by Aldua1, today at 17:11

    It was a bit tense in the 2nd session but I'll take that

  • Comment posted by TheBBCFan, today at 17:11

    A lot of misses by his standard but he is what Snooker needs.

  • Comment posted by vesperia09, today at 17:10

    What was the Rocket saying about Mehmet Hossein Vafaei in his post match interview?

  • Comment posted by laffin_out_loud, today at 17:04

    Hard to beat Ronnie when he's on form... Seemed focused on the job in hand once he had drawn level.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 17:16

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Actually thought he was very hit and miss today, but he'd done a lot of the damage yesterday. Dave Gilbert should have punished him more really, but Ronnie had a few strokes of good fortune, and from 8-5 there was only one winner.

      Still think it's someone else's title. Ronnie doesn't have the cutting edge over everybody that he used to. I fancy either Neil Robertson or Xintong as an outside shot.

