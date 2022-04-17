Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan won his most recent world title in 2020 - 19 years after his first

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan showcased his mettle by coming from behind to beat David Gilbert 10-5 at the World Championship in Sheffield.

The Rocket is aiming for a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown and turned the match around from 3-0 down with high breaks of 122, 109 and 104.

O'Sullivan, 46, will face Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson in the second round.

Wales' Mark Williams begins his quest for a fourth world title against amateur compatriot Michael White.

Another Welshman, 20-year-old Jackson Page, and Scotland's Stephen Maguire both lead 6-3 against English players Barry Hawkins and Shaun Murphy respectively. Those matches conclude at 19:00 BST.

O'Sullivan aiming for more records

Along with illustrious names including Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis, O'Sullivan is widely regarded as one of the greatest snooker players of all time.

Now the Englishman is bidding to overturn milestones that would put him out in front on his own.

He is appearing at the Crucible Theatre for the 30th time, equalling Davis' record, and his triumph over Gilbert takes him to 70 wins at the venue, drawing alongside Hendry.

A relaxed O'Sullivan was in a chirpy mood at the media day on the eve of the tournament, saying he is "not going to turn down" the chance of winning a seventh world title to draw alongside his old adversary Hendry.

To go alongside his undoubted talent, a more laidback approach from O'Sullivan makes him an even more dangerous proposition as he previously might have wilted when falling behind.

Gilbert's rapid start saw him surge 3-0 ahead but O'Sullivan kept his composure by winning six frames in a row to take control.

Gilbert took the first two frames of the second session but a fluked yellow swung the momentum O'Sullivan's way as he claimed three in a row for victory.

Gilbert said: "I was well up for it today. I battled my nuts off and 10-5 sounds like a drubbing but it wasn't. A few huge moments went against me.

"He scores so well, it seems like his head is screwed on and he has a huge chance."

