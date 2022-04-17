Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast in October

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Mark Allen says going to this year's World Championship in Sheffield with "little expectation and not a lot of form" may help his bid for the title.

The 36-year-old won the Northern Ireland Open in October but has had a largely indifferent season.

"I've come here on the back of better results but that hasn't worked in the past," said Allen.

"I come here each year with aspirations of being world champion. I haven't done it yet but I'm still trying."

The Northern Irishman's best World Championship performance was a semi-final appearance in 2009 and he has also reached the quarter-finals on three occasions, the last of which was in 2018.

Last year he exited at the second round stage, having been beaten in the first round in 2019 and 2020.

"I know what I'm capable of. I'll always have that in the back of my mind that I can come here and win this tournament. I believe fully in my game," added the Antrim man.

"Until I finally get that monkey off my back I'll always be apprehensive but excited coming to the Crucible Theatre.

"I believe I've got the game to compete with the top guys but it gets harder and harder because the strength in depth gets better.

"That's testament to the lower ranked players and how they have improved."

The world number 15 will face 46th-ranked Scottish player Scott Donaldson in his first round best-of-19-frame encounter on Easter Monday.

"It'll be very tough," said Allen. "I've played some really close matches with Scott over the years and I've a good record against him but he has beaten me before.

"I just need to go out there and play well. I know what Scott is capable of.

"He's going to go out there and pot some really good balls - he's a very aggressive player and scores reasonably well. If you don't play well you will get beaten."