Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and BBC Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage of all matches on BBC iPlayer and online.

Jamie Jones says World Snooker champion Mark Selby should feel "proud" after speaking out publicly about his struggles with mental health.

Selby admitted in January he needed help with his mental health after what he described as a "relapse."

The 38-year-old will start the defence of his world title against Welshman Jones on Saturday morning at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

"If you're ever struggling that much, why not reach out?" said Jones.

"I know we're all ultra-competitive as players, but deep down we're all humans.

"He should be proud of himself that he did speak up about it"

Jones came through qualifying to secure his place at the Crucible and away from the table he is a keen runner.

The 34-year-old from Neath will raise money for the World Snooker Tour's official charity Jessie May Children's Hospice at Home by competing in the London Marathon on 2 October.

"I've found a love for running," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"The first thing I pack in my bag for every tournament now is my trainers. It's really helped me to deal with the stresses of being a snooker player,"

Jones will be one of six Welsh players in Sheffield having qualified for the Crucible for a second successive year and a fifth time in his professional career.

He beat Scotland's Stephen Maguire 10-4 in last year's first round, but the player ranked 37 in the world is under no illusions about the task he faces against the four-time world champion Selby.

"Mark is just an unbelievable player, one of the greats," added Jones. "I'm going to have to be at the top of my game to beat him."