Jackson Page is a former Under-18 World Snooker champion.

Welsh youngster Jackson Page will make his World Championship debut after victory over David Grace in qualifying.

Page, 20, beat England's Grace 10-6 in the final qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Fellow Welshman Jamie Clarke also booked his place with a 10-8 victory over 2006 World champion Graeme Dott,

Two-time runner-up Matthew Stevens has also qualified after beating Ali Carter 10-8.

There will be six Welsh players at the Championship, the highest number since 1990.

Page will join his mentor, three-time World Champion Mark Williams, at the Crucible Theatre next week.

"I'm going there to try and win the event and not just to make up the numbers," Page told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Hopefully I'll do some damage."

Page had already seen off Sean O'Sullivan, Ashley Carty and Joe Perry before victory over Grace sealed his spot.

He hopes having to come through qualifying will hold him in good stead ahead of the Championship.

"There's always going to be pressure but I felt pretty cool up there," Page added.

"You'd prefer to be one of the 16 that are already there but hopefully I can bring this into next week."

Page's only previous visit to the Crucible was in 2018 when compatriot Mark Williams was crowned champion for a third time.

Williams has been a big influence on Ebbw Vale-born Page's fledgling career.

"Mark's been brilliant and helping me along," Page said.

"You pick up certain shots from him but also how calm he is and it rubs off on you and it's a great attribute to have."