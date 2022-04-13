World Snooker Championship: Holder Mark Selby drawn against Jamie Jones in first round
|Betfred World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Defending champion Mark Selby has been drawn against Wales' Jamie Jones in the first round of the World Championship.
England's Selby won his fourth title at the Crucible last year by beating Shaun Murphy, who plays Scotland's Stephen Maguire in the opening round.
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan faces a tough start against David Gilbert, while Judd Trump is up against Iranian debutant Hossein Vafaei.
Masters champion Neil Robertson faces first-timer Ashley Hugill.
The tournament begins on Saturday at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield with live coverage across the BBC.
Selby, who has not won any silverware this year and has been struggling with his mental health, gets his campaign under way against Jones in the morning session before playing to a conclusion in the evening.
But six-time champion O'Sullivan, who returned to the top of the rankings just before the event, is involved in the pick of the first-round matches against dangerous qualifier Gilbert.
World number 18 Vafaei, 27, said he wanted to "inspire more people back home" in Iran after qualifying to reach the Crucible for the first time, but faces a difficult task against 2019 champion Trump.
In a meeting of two former finalists, Kyren Wilson was drawn against China's Ding Junhui, who has struggled for form in recent years and fallen to 29th in rankings.
Elsewhere, three-time winner Mark Williams plays Welsh compatriot Michael White, UK champion Zhao Xintong faces Jamie Clarke, while 2015 winner Stuart Bingham is up against China's Lyu Haotian.
First-round draw in full:
Zhao Xintong v Jamie Clarke
Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei
Neil Robertson v Ashley Hugill
Yan Bingtao v Chris Wakelin
John Higgins v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Kyren Wilson v Ding Junhui
Barry Hawkins v Jackson Page
Mark Selby v Jamie Jones
Anthony McGill v Liam Highfield
Shaun Murphy v Stephen Maguire
Mark Williams v Michael White
Mark Allen v Scott Donaldson
Ronnie O'Sullivan v David Gilbert
Stuart Bingham v Lyu Haotian
Jack Lisowski v Matthew Stevens
Luca Brecel v Noppon Saengkham
'Difficult to pick a winner'
1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Radio 5 Live:
"I did the draw and I don't think David Gilbert will be sending me a Christmas card this year - that is a stonker of a tie in the first round against Ronnie O'Sullivan.
"Ding Junhui against Kyren Wilson is another cracker and Stephen Maguire, who had to come through qualifying, plays Shaun Murphy. Some brilliant matches in the first round.
"The atmosphere will be brilliant but this is probably the most open tournament I can remember. The favourite is Neil Robertson who has been the best player this season.
"Some of the qualifiers who have come through have been brilliant but it is very difficult to pick a winner. There is so much talent and the event will be so watchable."
