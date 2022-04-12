Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Michael White won his first ranking event title at the 2015 Indian Open.

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Michael White will become only the second amateur to compete at the Crucible after beating Jordan Brown 10-8 in the final round of World Championship qualifying.

He follows in the footsteps of James Cahill, who beat Ronnie O'Sullivan in the first round in 2019.

White, 30, reached the Crucible three times as a professional before falling off the tour in 2020, but will regain his tour card for next season.

"It means so much to me," said White.

"I have been working so hard and I feel I deserve this. I have had issues away from the table but that is behind me now and I have good people around me."

Elsewhere, China's Ding Junhui will also return to the Crucible after coming from behind to beat David Lilley.

The former world number one, who made the final in 2016, fell 7-4 down before reeling off six frames in succession to advance 10-7.

Former UK champion Stephen Maguire is also through to the main draw after beating Zhou Yuelong 10-7, while Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made four century breaks, including a 145 and a 138, to beat Matthew Selt by the same score.

The draw for the World Championship first round is on Thursday, with the tournament beginning on Saturday.

