Davies was one of 16 amateurs handed a qualifying spot after reaching the semi-finals of the WSF Junior Championship

Welsh teenager Liam Davies' hopes of a debut World Championship appearance are over after he narrowly lost to Jordan Brown in qualifying.

The 15-year-old became the youngest winner of a World Championship match after beating Ireland's Aaron Hill in qualifying earlier this week.

He fought his way from 3-1 and 5-3 down against Brown before being edged out 6-5 by the 34-year-old.

"Remember the name, Liam Davies - what a player for his age," Brown said.

Brown will now face Michael White for a place in the tournament proper.

"I was gone at one stage there - mainly down to Liam, he just put me under so much pressure," Brown said.

"I was just relieved to get over the line in the end."

Another player hoping to secure one of the 16 places on offer through qualifying is former UK champion Stephen Maguire.

He is looking to appear for the 19th straight year but has been forced to go through the qualifying route after falling out of the world's top 16. He beat China's Zhang Jianking 6-3 on Saturday.

White, a quarter-finalist in 2013, overcame veteran Mark King 6-1.

However Ricky Walden, who beat White in that 2013 quarter-final, is out - he was defeated 6-4 by Allan Taylor.

How qualifying works

A total of 128 players started the qualifying event at the English Institute of Sport on 4 April.

They are hoping to secure one of the 16 places on offer at the World Championship.

There are four qualifying rounds and players begin their campaigns at different stages, defending on their world ranking.

The first three rounds are the best of 11 frames, while the final round, played over two days on 13 and 14 April, is best of 19.

The World Championship starts on Saturday, 16 April and there will be comprehensive live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app.

