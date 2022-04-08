Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Nigel Bond won his only ranking title at the 1996 British Open, when he defeated John Higgins

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Veteran Nigel Bond has been relegated from the main tour after a 6-1 defeat in the World Championship qualifiers by German Lukas Kleckers.

The 56-year-old has been a professional for 33 years and was runner-up to Stephen Hendry in the 1995 World Championship final.

Bond will need to come through Q School if he wants to regain his tour card.

Ireland's Fergal O'Brien, 50, is also relegated after losing 6-5 to 15-year-old Liam Davies.

Welsh teenager Davies became the youngest winner of a World Championship match when he beat Ireland's Aaron Hill in the first round of qualifying on Monday.

He is now just two wins away from qualifying for a place in the main event, which starts on Saturday, 16 April at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

