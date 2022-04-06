Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Iulian Boiko became snooker's youngest ever professional player at 14 years in 2020

Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko claimed his first World Championship win with victory over Cyprus' Michael Georgiou in the first qualifying round.

Boiko, who in 2020 when aged 14 became the youngest player ever to compete in qualifying, beat Georgiou 6-4.

The 16-year-old sealed victory with a 100 break after Georgiou had battled back to draw level from 4-1 down.

He will now face David Grace on Friday in the second of four qualifying rounds at the English Institute of Sport.

Boiko said: "It has been very tough times for us with the war. I hope I made some people happier today. I think I have played a brilliant match. I am very happy to get the win and I hope I will have the momentum for the next round.

"The last frame was really very nervy for me. Michael had a couple of chances in the last frame and didn't manage to get a good run.

"I was really nervous, but composed at the same time. It was one of my best breaks and it was my highest break on the main tour."