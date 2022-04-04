Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Davies is one of 16 amateurs handed a qualifying spot after reaching the semi-finals of the WSF Junior Championship

Welsh teenager Liam Davies has become the youngest winner of a World Championship match after beating Ireland's Aaron Hill in qualifying.

The first qualifying round got under way in Sheffield on Monday and Davies beat Hill, the world number 88, 6-4.

At 15 years and 277 days, he is two days younger than Ben Mertens when the Belgian beat James Cahill in 2020.

Northern Ireland's Robbie McGuigan, whose stepfather is world number 15 Mark Allen, also won on Monday.

A break of 127 saw Davies make it 1-1 against Hill and although he fell 4-2 down, the teenager fought back to win and set up a meeting with Fergal O'Brien.

McGuigan, 17, came from 3-1 and 4-3 down to claim a 6-4 win over experienced professional Alfie Burden.

"I practise a lot with Mark Allen, he's my stepdad, and I always wanted to be just like him," he said.

"My motivation is to do what he is doing. I want to work hard and win big titles."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.