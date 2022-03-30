Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson is the 2010 world champion

Neil Robertson held off a spirited comeback by Mark Allen to win the second quarter-final of the Tour Championship 10-6 in Llandudno.

Allen trailed 7-0 at Venue Cymru but reduced the deficit to 8-6.

"I started off fantastically well in the first session, and then Mark came out really determined and focused," said Robertson.

Robertson will face the winner of Wednesday's match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Williams on Friday.

The defending champion played superbly to take a 7-0 lead with three century breaks - 125, 103 and 125. Allen did not pot a ball in three of those frames, but won the last frame of the afternoon session.

The Northern Irish seventh seed made an excellent start in the evening session, winning five of the first six frames.

Allen's highest break of the match of 70 closed the gap to only two frames before the Australian second seed and 2010 world champion made breaks of 121 and 130 (the highest of the tournament so far) to reach the semi-finals.

"Part of me is quite glad that he [Allen] came back the way he did because that tested me and I responded," added Robertson.

"I couldn't have responded any better really."